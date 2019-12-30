Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. Golub Capital BDC also posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.