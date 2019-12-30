Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Now Covered by Nomura

Stock analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

