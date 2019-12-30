Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $6,387,878.44. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $385,144.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,913 shares of company stock worth $32,427,902. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a PE ratio of 210.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

