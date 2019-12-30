GridCoin (GRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Bittrex. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $892.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

