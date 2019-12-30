Grin (GRIN) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $29.31 million and $25.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00013385 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, LBank, TradeOgre and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,043,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bisq, KuCoin, TradeOgre, BitForex, Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

