Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.66 Million

Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will post sales of $652.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.32 million to $655.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other news, EVP Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 11,398,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $372,952,343.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock worth $396,557,958.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 798.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,266. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

