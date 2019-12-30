Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $67.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several brokerages have commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

