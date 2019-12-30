Guider Hits Market Capitalization of $18,792.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $18,792.00 and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.18 or 0.06079487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.