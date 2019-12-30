Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $128.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $96.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $474.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $486.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $551.10 million, with estimates ranging from $546.40 million to $555.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

HALL stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $318.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

