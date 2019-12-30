Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of HHS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.61. 8,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

