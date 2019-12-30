HC Wainwright Increases Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $200.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

AXSM opened at $106.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 2.84.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 543,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

