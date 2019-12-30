H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

