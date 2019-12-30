Head to Head Comparison: Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) vs. Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 7 4 0 2.07 Hochschild Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus price target of $75.11, indicating a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21% Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Hochschild Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.43 $8.41 billion $12.86 6.33 Hochschild Mining $704.29 million 1.62 $12.84 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Hochschild Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects in various stages of development located in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in power transmission business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

