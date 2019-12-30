Head to Head Comparison: Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) versus Marriott International (NYSE:MAR)

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Marriott International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.04 $71.44 million N/A N/A Marriott International $20.76 billion 2.41 $1.91 billion $6.21 24.59

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Twin River Worldwide and Marriott International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Marriott International 0 9 5 0 2.36

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Marriott International has a consensus price target of $137.46, indicating a potential downside of 10.00%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Marriott International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marriott International pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 12.66% 22.17% 7.59% Marriott International 6.28% 134.91% 8.12%

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of April 10, 2019, it operated approximately 7,000 properties under 30 hotel brands in 130 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.