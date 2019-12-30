Head to Head Contrast: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) & Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

34.5% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals $2.04 million 58.84 -$9.86 million ($0.54) -10.57 Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.13 billion 5.81 $77.60 million $7.09 15.31

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 15 0 2.79

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 434.15%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $154.56, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -19.16% -18.42% Alexion Pharmaceuticals 31.05% 21.21% 14.58%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 (SYNT001), which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products; collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases, as well as with Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc. to advance the development of CAEL-101 for light chain (AL) amyloidosis; and partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.