Head to Head Review: Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Cyberark Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyberark Software and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyberark Software 16.09% 12.94% 8.82% Cornerstone OnDemand -2.95% 13.85% 1.49%

Volatility and Risk

Cyberark Software has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyberark Software and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyberark Software 0 4 13 0 2.76 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 1 6 1 3.00

Cyberark Software currently has a consensus target price of $136.24, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Cyberark Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyberark Software is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyberark Software and Cornerstone OnDemand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyberark Software $343.20 million 13.01 $47.07 million $1.43 82.72 Cornerstone OnDemand $537.89 million 6.61 -$33.84 million ($0.23) -254.65

Cyberark Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyberark Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cyberark Software beats Cornerstone OnDemand on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

