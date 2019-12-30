Head-To-Head Review: LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -76.34% N/A -45.60% Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LYFT and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 1 8 28 0 2.73 Exela Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

LYFT presently has a consensus price target of $68.94, suggesting a potential upside of 50.39%. Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,746.15%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than LYFT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LYFT and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $2.16 billion 6.33 -$911.34 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.03 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -0.42

Exela Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LYFT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats LYFT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

