Head-To-Head Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12% UMB Financial 16.06% 8.55% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and UMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.18 $3.20 million N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.98 $195.51 million $4.03 17.08

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. UMB Financial pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patriot National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Patriot National Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

