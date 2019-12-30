Head-To-Head Survey: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kaleyra and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kaleyra presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.16%. Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.42%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

