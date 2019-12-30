HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 856,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

HSTM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $894.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HealthStream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

