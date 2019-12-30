Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.99 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,828,294 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.