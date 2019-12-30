HedgeTrade One Day Trading Volume Reaches $902,602.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $505.25 million and approximately $902,602.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00024019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004809 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009247 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053495 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.