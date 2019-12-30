Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.28 ($1.48).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €1.18 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $329.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52 week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of €2.13 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

