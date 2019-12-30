HelloGold Trading Up 45.2% This Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 45.2% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. HelloGold has a market cap of $177,710.00 and $402.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

