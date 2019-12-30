Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMTV opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.

HMTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

