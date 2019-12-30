Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,508.00

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,508 ($19.84) and last traded at GBX 1,496.54 ($19.69), with a volume of 2493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,508 ($19.84).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,383.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,325.13.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

