Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.01

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 931843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Several brokerages have commented on HEXO. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of $539.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,181.24.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

