Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hill International alerts:

NYSE HIL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Hill International has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hill International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hill International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.