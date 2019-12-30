Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

HOOK stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $90,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,895 shares in the company, valued at $432,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $7,636,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

