Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 36,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 126.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

