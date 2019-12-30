Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Up 1.1%

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.34, 80,102 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 22,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

