Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.10. Humana reported earnings per share of $2.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $18.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $322.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.22.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,526. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $372.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

