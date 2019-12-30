Huobi Token (HT) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00037889 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $667.47 million and $114.28 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.59 or 0.06075723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

