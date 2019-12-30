Hydro Protocol (HOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,548.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bgogo, HADAX and DDEX. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $14,548.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HADAX, OKEx, DDEX, Bgogo and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

