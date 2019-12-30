Hyper Speed Network Achieves Market Cap of $174,381.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $174,381.00 and approximately $15,432.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hyper Speed Network Token Profile

Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,477,866 tokens. Hyper Speed Network's official website is www.hsn.link.

The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hyper Speed Network's official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

Hyper Speed Network Token Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

