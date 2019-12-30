I/O Coin (IOC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $633.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $633.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00589301 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000440 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,886,861 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

