Ian Krieger Sells 36,876 Shares of Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) Stock

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of Capital & Regional stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73).

Shares of LON CAL opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Capital & Regional plc has a one year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

