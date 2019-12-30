Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given $55.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

