ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,010.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and last traded at GBX 1,009.75 ($13.28), with a volume of 920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

The company has a market capitalization of $695.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 961.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 898.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,880 ($112,970.27). Also, insider Alastair Bruce bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,280 ($24,046.30).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

