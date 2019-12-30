ICON Achieves Market Cap of $59.35 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. ICON has a total market cap of $59.35 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and Bithumb. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,810,668 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC, OOOBTC, OKEx, COSS, Bithumb, Gate.io, Allbit, DragonEX, Rfinex, CoinTiger, IDEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

