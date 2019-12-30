Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.20

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.20 and last traded at $171.70, with a volume of 32077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 65.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

