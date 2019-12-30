Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0705

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $87,771.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00058973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084877 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001149 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00069560 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.29 or 1.00187082 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,258,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,451 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

