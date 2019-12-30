IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit and DDEX. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and $16,111.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Cashierest, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, LBank, HitBTC, DDEX, Upbit, CoinBene, Allbit and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.