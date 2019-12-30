Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Shares Down 1.3%

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.02, 16,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 9,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

The company has a market cap of $20.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.47.

About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.