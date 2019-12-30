Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 226,158 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 1,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $507.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

