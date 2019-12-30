Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) vs. Tower Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:TSEM) Critical Review

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Infineon Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 8.51% 9.63% 6.65% Infineon Technologies 10.85% 13.74% 8.57%

Risk & Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.30 billion 1.83 $135.58 million $1.51 16.06 Infineon Technologies $9.06 billion 3.12 $981.71 million $1.00 22.59

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, medical and dental, professional photography, industrial and machine vision, AR and 3D gesture control, security, space and scientific, projectors and display, consumer, aerospace and defense, computers and servers, as well as Internet of Things; timing controllers; digital, mixed-signal/CMOS & RFCMOS; and display driver IC. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

