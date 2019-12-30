Ink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,357.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, LBank and Exmo. Ink has a market cap of $917,180.00 and $1,357.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Exmo, EXX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, HitBTC, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.