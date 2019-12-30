INO COIN Price Tops $1.44 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $259.33 million and $2,629.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00019557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

