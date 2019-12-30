Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Update

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 6,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,131. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

