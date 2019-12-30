Insider Buying: Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) Insider Purchases £2,886,000 in Stock

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £2,886,000 ($3,796,369.38).

Shravin Bharti Mittal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 1,000,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,026,045.78).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 12,435,031 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948,024.80 ($13,086,062.62).

On Thursday, December 12th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 2,000,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,580,000 ($2,078,400.42).

On Monday, December 9th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 250,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

AAF traded down GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75.85 ($1.00). 1,062,094 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.79. Airtel Africa Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08).

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

